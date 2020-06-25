448 E Tompkins Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-5 bedroom property which is in the process of being fully renovated. Property is available for pre-lease for the 2019-2020 OSU school year. The photos represent the quality of finishes in the kitchen and bathroom and are not of the actual property. This property is a beautiful rental opportunity very close to CABS bus stop. First floor bedroom and full bath along with 3-4 bedrooms upstairs with an additional bath. The open concept kitchen and dining room will wow even the most discerning audiences. Hard wood floors gleam throughout.