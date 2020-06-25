All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

448 E Tompkins Street

448 East Tompkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

448 East Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-5 bedroom property which is in the process of being fully renovated. Property is available for pre-lease for the 2019-2020 OSU school year. The photos represent the quality of finishes in the kitchen and bathroom and are not of the actual property. This property is a beautiful rental opportunity very close to CABS bus stop. First floor bedroom and full bath along with 3-4 bedrooms upstairs with an additional bath. The open concept kitchen and dining room will wow even the most discerning audiences. Hard wood floors gleam throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 E Tompkins Street have any available units?
448 E Tompkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 E Tompkins Street have?
Some of 448 E Tompkins Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 E Tompkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
448 E Tompkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 E Tompkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 448 E Tompkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 448 E Tompkins Street offer parking?
Yes, 448 E Tompkins Street offers parking.
Does 448 E Tompkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 E Tompkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 E Tompkins Street have a pool?
No, 448 E Tompkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 448 E Tompkins Street have accessible units?
No, 448 E Tompkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 448 E Tompkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 E Tompkins Street has units with dishwashers.
