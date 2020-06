4445 Mobile Dr 2

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Spacious 2 bedroom remodeled flat in quiet complex - Property Id: 160303



LARGE REMODELED TWO BEDROOM FLAT WITH 1 FULL BATHROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM WITH HALF BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND NEW CARPETING. PRIVATE, QUIET COMPLEX THAT INCLUDES LAUNDRY BUILDING, POOL, TENNIS COURT, PICNIC AREA, AND OFF STREET PARKING. GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO RT. 315, WORTHINGTON, UPPER ARLINGTON, DUBLIN, CLINTONVILLE, OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, AND RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL. PARKER PLACE. $835 up. CALL DEBORAH 614 717-9410 AFTER 9 AM TO VIEW.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160303

Property Id 160303



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5513692)