Columbus, OH
3911 Ivorton Rd. E.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3911 Ivorton Rd. E.

3911 Ivorton Road East · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Ivorton Road East, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3911 Ivorton Rd. E. Available 04/22/20 *PRELEASING* 3 bedroom house in the Southern Pines - Welcome to 3911 E. Ivorton Rd. located in the Southern Pines of the south end of Columbus. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring, renovated eat in kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops as well as a BRAND NEW bathroom. Three bedrooms, one bath and a full basement! LARGE BACKYARD! This home will be ready for move in the end of April but is ready for showings now.

Call Bailey today to schedule a tour!
614-949-3624

Renting for 1175 monthly
Water is an additional 75 monthly
Tenants must supply applicances
Pets under 35lbs accepted for a fee

(RLNE5703797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. have any available units?
3911 Ivorton Rd. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Ivorton Rd. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. offer parking?
No, 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. have a pool?
No, 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. have accessible units?
No, 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Ivorton Rd. E. does not have units with air conditioning.

