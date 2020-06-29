Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3911 Ivorton Rd. E. Available 04/22/20 *PRELEASING* 3 bedroom house in the Southern Pines - Welcome to 3911 E. Ivorton Rd. located in the Southern Pines of the south end of Columbus. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring, renovated eat in kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops as well as a BRAND NEW bathroom. Three bedrooms, one bath and a full basement! LARGE BACKYARD! This home will be ready for move in the end of April but is ready for showings now.



Call Bailey today to schedule a tour!

614-949-3624



Renting for 1175 monthly

Water is an additional 75 monthly

Tenants must supply applicances

Pets under 35lbs accepted for a fee



(RLNE5703797)