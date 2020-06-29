3893 Rue de Brittany

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This lovely, 3 BR, 2.5 bath condo has new carpet and is ready for move in. Open floor plan features a gas log fireplace and large great room that opens to the dining room and kitchen. Stainless appliances and granite counters. Wonderful view of the pond from the great room and patio. High efficiency washer and dryer for your use too. The large master suite has vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and private bath with double sinks. Two other bedrooms and a bath as well. Two car attached garage. Use of the pool and fitness center included. No smoking, please. Small pet possible with approval and additional fees.

Columbus schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.