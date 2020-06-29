All apartments in Columbus
3893 Rue de Brittany
Last updated March 5 2020 at 3:59 PM

3893 Rue de Brittany

3893 Rue De Brittany · No Longer Available
Location

3893 Rue De Brittany, Columbus, OH 43221
Dexter Falls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This lovely, 3 BR, 2.5 bath condo has new carpet and is ready for move in. Open floor plan features a gas log fireplace and large great room that opens to the dining room and kitchen. Stainless appliances and granite counters. Wonderful view of the pond from the great room and patio. High efficiency washer and dryer for your use too. The large master suite has vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and private bath with double sinks. Two other bedrooms and a bath as well. Two car attached garage. Use of the pool and fitness center included. No smoking, please. Small pet possible with approval and additional fees.
Columbus schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

