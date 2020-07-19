All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3592 Alkire Rd

3592 Alkire Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3592 Alkire Rd, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming ranch home on spacious lot! Enjoy the huge backyard all summer long and laughs and barbecues with family and friends. Convenient to Harrisburg Pike and 270 means a short commute saving you time to do the things you love. Inside the home offers a bright and cheery living room with lots of natural light. A kitchen the chef in you can get creative in with an eat in dining area. The bedrooms are spacious and give you ample closet space to keep clothes and toys off the floors. While the basement offers a secondary living space with additional storage. The large deck and fenced in backyard is perfect for taking in some vitamin D and with a shed for even more storage how can you pass up this opportunity. Call today to schedule a showing before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3592 Alkire Rd have any available units?
3592 Alkire Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3592 Alkire Rd have?
Some of 3592 Alkire Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3592 Alkire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3592 Alkire Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3592 Alkire Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3592 Alkire Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3592 Alkire Rd offer parking?
No, 3592 Alkire Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3592 Alkire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3592 Alkire Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3592 Alkire Rd have a pool?
No, 3592 Alkire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3592 Alkire Rd have accessible units?
No, 3592 Alkire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3592 Alkire Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3592 Alkire Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
