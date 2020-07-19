3592 Alkire Rd

Charming ranch home on spacious lot! Enjoy the huge backyard all summer long and laughs and barbecues with family and friends. Convenient to Harrisburg Pike and 270 means a short commute saving you time to do the things you love. Inside the home offers a bright and cheery living room with lots of natural light. A kitchen the chef in you can get creative in with an eat in dining area. The bedrooms are spacious and give you ample closet space to keep clothes and toys off the floors. While the basement offers a secondary living space with additional storage. The large deck and fenced in backyard is perfect for taking in some vitamin D and with a shed for even more storage how can you pass up this opportunity. Call today to schedule a showing before it's too late!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
