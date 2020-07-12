/
/
/
riverbend
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
263 Apartments for rent in Riverbend, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:29am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1369 Greenock Road
1369 Greenock Road, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3088 Hill Grove Avenue
3088 Hill Grove Ave, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1592 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
3542 Rocky Way Lane
3542 Rocky Way Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
928 sqft
Apply and tour today to receive 1 month FREE if you move in by May 10th! Set up your rently account for your self tour! Nice 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Riverbend
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
912 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
855 Upwoods Dr
855 Upwoods Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1171 sqft
House was recently remodeled, interior pics will be posted 7/13.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Haltonia Drive
1006 Haltonia Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
2641 Red Rock Boulevard
2641 Red Rock Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
750 sqft
Updated 1st floor apartment. No steps. Has large living room, new kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and has nice plank flooring and fresh paint. Southwest Schools.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3365 Eakin Road
3365 Eakin Road, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
1956 sqft
Updated Home for Rent Near Bishop Ready. Lease w/ Option Available! - 4 Bedrooms 1 bath View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1141 McCarley Drive East
1141 Mc Carley Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
975 sqft
Nice townhome with updates. Has all newer carpet, vinyl and fresh paint. First floor has large living room, dining room, 1/2 bath, new kitchen with oak cabinets, stove and refrigerator included. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms, and full bath.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
851 Kingsford Road - A
851 Kingsford Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available for rent! Come join the 4 unit building to be a part of a small community where you can get to know your neighbors. Freshly painted walls and updated appliances adorn your living space.
Results within 5 miles of Riverbend
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$855
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
36 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
55 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
