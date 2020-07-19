All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3272 Mallcreek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3272 Mallcreek Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3272 Mallcreek Court

3272 Mallcreek Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3272 Mallcreek Ct, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!!! Move in before February 8th, receive $400 off first full month's rent !!!

Find your perfect fit in this medium-sized 3-bedroom 2 FULL bath home in Columbus! Featuring natural light throughout, there is a fabulous eat-in kitchen with wood floors, and a living room large enough for entertaining. Down the hall is a full bath, two spacious bedrooms with double closets, and a colossal master suite with attached full bath. With a low-maintenance yard and basement for extra storage, this is a fabulous find at $1,275 monthly.

For more information, contact us at either
614-907-4805 EXT 4
or
rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. $250 pet deposit for the first animal, $100 for every pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3272 Mallcreek Court have any available units?
3272 Mallcreek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3272 Mallcreek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3272 Mallcreek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3272 Mallcreek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3272 Mallcreek Court is pet friendly.
Does 3272 Mallcreek Court offer parking?
No, 3272 Mallcreek Court does not offer parking.
Does 3272 Mallcreek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3272 Mallcreek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3272 Mallcreek Court have a pool?
No, 3272 Mallcreek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3272 Mallcreek Court have accessible units?
No, 3272 Mallcreek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3272 Mallcreek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3272 Mallcreek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3272 Mallcreek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3272 Mallcreek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing