3272 Mallcreek Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly extra storage

!!! Move in before February 8th, receive $400 off first full month's rent !!!



Find your perfect fit in this medium-sized 3-bedroom 2 FULL bath home in Columbus! Featuring natural light throughout, there is a fabulous eat-in kitchen with wood floors, and a living room large enough for entertaining. Down the hall is a full bath, two spacious bedrooms with double closets, and a colossal master suite with attached full bath. With a low-maintenance yard and basement for extra storage, this is a fabulous find at $1,275 monthly.



For more information, contact us at either

614-907-4805 EXT 4

or

rentcolumbus@con-rex.com



Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. $250 pet deposit for the first animal, $100 for every pet after that.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.