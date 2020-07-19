3272 Mallcreek Court

Amenities
!!! Move in before February 8th, receive $400 off first full month's rent !!!
Find your perfect fit in this medium-sized 3-bedroom 2 FULL bath home in Columbus! Featuring natural light throughout, there is a fabulous eat-in kitchen with wood floors, and a living room large enough for entertaining. Down the hall is a full bath, two spacious bedrooms with double closets, and a colossal master suite with attached full bath. With a low-maintenance yard and basement for extra storage, this is a fabulous find at $1,275 monthly.
For more information, contact us at either
614-907-4805 EXT 4
or
rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. $250 pet deposit for the first animal, $100 for every pet after that.
Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.