2727 Grand Haven Dr
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

2727 Grand Haven Dr

2727 Grand Haven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Grand Haven Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 04/06/20 MOVE IN TO YOUR NEW HOME TODAY AT A GREAT PRICE!!! - Property Id: 232551

Pre-leasing for April

?Prices Subject to change?

JUST PAY ELECTRIC AND RENT!!!

NO SECTION 8, NO EVICTIONS, NO RENT COLLECTIONS, NO FELONIES, CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 540 OR HIGHER and an income of 3x the rent.

AMENITIES
? 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
? Picnic Areas with Tables & Grills
? Freeway Access
? Onsite Maintenance
? Storage
? 2 Swimming Pool with Sundeck
? Running/Walking trail at your feet to Blacklick Park

INTERIOR FEATURES
? Air Conditioning
? Balcony
? Cable Ready
? Carpet
? Disposal
? Heating
? High Speed Internet Access
? Range
? Storage Units
? Window Coverings

ADDITIONAL FEATURES
? 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments
? Dishwashers
? Private Patios and Balconies
? Washer and Dryer in Unit
?Include Courtesy Carports For Your Vehicle
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232551
Property Id 232551

(RLNE5609051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

