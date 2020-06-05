2727 Grand Haven Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Available 04/06/20 MOVE IN TO YOUR NEW HOME TODAY AT A GREAT PRICE!!! - Property Id: 232551



Pre-leasing for April



?Prices Subject to change?



JUST PAY ELECTRIC AND RENT!!!



NO SECTION 8, NO EVICTIONS, NO RENT COLLECTIONS, NO FELONIES, CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 540 OR HIGHER and an income of 3x the rent.



AMENITIES

? 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

? Picnic Areas with Tables & Grills

? Freeway Access

? Onsite Maintenance

? Storage

? 2 Swimming Pool with Sundeck

? Running/Walking trail at your feet to Blacklick Park



INTERIOR FEATURES

? Air Conditioning

? Balcony

? Cable Ready

? Carpet

? Disposal

? Heating

? High Speed Internet Access

? Range

? Storage Units

? Window Coverings



ADDITIONAL FEATURES

? 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments

? Dishwashers

? Private Patios and Balconies

? Washer and Dryer in Unit

?Include Courtesy Carports For Your Vehicle

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232551

Property Id 232551



(RLNE5609051)