2727 Grand Haven Dr

Amenities
Available 04/06/20 MOVE IN TO YOUR NEW HOME TODAY AT A GREAT PRICE!!! - Property Id: 232551
Pre-leasing for April
?Prices Subject to change?
JUST PAY ELECTRIC AND RENT!!!
NO SECTION 8, NO EVICTIONS, NO RENT COLLECTIONS, NO FELONIES, CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 540 OR HIGHER and an income of 3x the rent.
AMENITIES
? 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
? Picnic Areas with Tables & Grills
? Freeway Access
? Onsite Maintenance
? Storage
? 2 Swimming Pool with Sundeck
? Running/Walking trail at your feet to Blacklick Park
INTERIOR FEATURES
? Air Conditioning
? Balcony
? Cable Ready
? Carpet
? Disposal
? Heating
? High Speed Internet Access
? Range
? Storage Units
? Window Coverings
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
? 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments
? Dishwashers
? Private Patios and Balconies
? Washer and Dryer in Unit
?Include Courtesy Carports For Your Vehicle
