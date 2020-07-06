2709 Howey Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NICE! North End Ranch Home Cottage- 2BR, 1 Bath,Central a/c Yard & 2 Car Detached Garage(614)-361-3919 - Come see this recently updated Ranch Home. Plenty of yard with a detached Garage. Basement for extra storage! Must See!!!! Call (614)-361-3919



Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions within 5 years, felonies.



1 Time $125 Administration Fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3921019)