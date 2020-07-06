All apartments in Columbus
Location

2709 Howey Road, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE! North End Ranch Home Cottage- 2BR, 1 Bath,Central a/c Yard & 2 Car Detached Garage(614)-361-3919 - Come see this recently updated Ranch Home. Plenty of yard with a detached Garage. Basement for extra storage! Must See!!!! Call (614)-361-3919

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions within 5 years, felonies.

1 Time $125 Administration Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3921019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Howey Rd have any available units?
2709 Howey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Howey Rd have?
Some of 2709 Howey Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Howey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Howey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Howey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Howey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2709 Howey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Howey Rd offers parking.
Does 2709 Howey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Howey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Howey Rd have a pool?
No, 2709 Howey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Howey Rd have accessible units?
No, 2709 Howey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Howey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Howey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

