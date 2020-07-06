All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:07 PM

2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue

2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue, Columbus, OH 43016
Sawmill Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue have any available units?
2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue offer parking?
No, 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue have a pool?
No, 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2699 Sawmill Meadows Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

