2640 Maywood Road

Location

2640 Maywood Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with 1239 SF in Columbus! This ranch home has many great features including two living areas, nice backyard, 2 car attached garage and more!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Maywood Road have any available units?
2640 Maywood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2640 Maywood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Maywood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Maywood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 Maywood Road is pet friendly.
Does 2640 Maywood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Maywood Road offers parking.
Does 2640 Maywood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Maywood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Maywood Road have a pool?
No, 2640 Maywood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Maywood Road have accessible units?
No, 2640 Maywood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Maywood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 Maywood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Maywood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 Maywood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
