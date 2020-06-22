All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

257 Sunset Cove

257 Sunset Cove · No Longer Available
Location

257 Sunset Cove, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful condo offers a rare combination of urban amenities and rural peace and quiet. Situated just off of High St. in Clintonville, but tucked-in off the beaten path, you will enjoy convenient access to shops, bars and restaurants with the option for a quick retreat to serenity.

Additional features include:
- 1-car covered garage and another designated parking spot
- In unit washer and dryer
- Access to community pool and fitness center
- En suite bathrooms
- Quick access to Olentangy bike path
- Private back patio
- No water/sewer bill
- No lawn care

*Pets allowed, but small dogs and cats only please.
**Not accepting Section 8 vouchers.

***Please review our minimum application criteria below:
- We will not consider applicants who have been evicted in the last 2 years.
- We will only consider applicants with criminal history under certain circumstances.
- We will require proof of take home income 3x the rent amount.
- For pets, we will require an additional $300 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month per pet.
- We will require applicant to explain if they need to move in 10 days or less.
- We will require applicant to drive by the property before a formal showing.
- We will require approved applicant to obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000 and add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy?

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district
Utilities not included in rent.

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Sunset Cove have any available units?
257 Sunset Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 Sunset Cove have?
Some of 257 Sunset Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Sunset Cove currently offering any rent specials?
257 Sunset Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Sunset Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 Sunset Cove is pet friendly.
Does 257 Sunset Cove offer parking?
Yes, 257 Sunset Cove does offer parking.
Does 257 Sunset Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Sunset Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Sunset Cove have a pool?
Yes, 257 Sunset Cove has a pool.
Does 257 Sunset Cove have accessible units?
No, 257 Sunset Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Sunset Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Sunset Cove has units with dishwashers.
