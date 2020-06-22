257 Sunset Cove

Amenities

This beautiful condo offers a rare combination of urban amenities and rural peace and quiet. Situated just off of High St. in Clintonville, but tucked-in off the beaten path, you will enjoy convenient access to shops, bars and restaurants with the option for a quick retreat to serenity.



Additional features include:

- 1-car covered garage and another designated parking spot

- In unit washer and dryer

- Access to community pool and fitness center

- En suite bathrooms

- Quick access to Olentangy bike path

- Private back patio

- No water/sewer bill

- No lawn care



*Pets allowed, but small dogs and cats only please.

**Not accepting Section 8 vouchers.



***Please review our minimum application criteria below:

- We will not consider applicants who have been evicted in the last 2 years.

- We will only consider applicants with criminal history under certain circumstances.

- We will require proof of take home income 3x the rent amount.

- For pets, we will require an additional $300 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month per pet.

- We will require applicant to explain if they need to move in 10 days or less.

- We will require applicant to drive by the property before a formal showing.

- We will require approved applicant to obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000 and add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy?



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district

Utilities not included in rent.



