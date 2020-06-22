257 Sunset Cove

Amenities
This beautiful condo offers a rare combination of urban amenities and rural peace and quiet. Situated just off of High St. in Clintonville, but tucked-in off the beaten path, you will enjoy convenient access to shops, bars and restaurants with the option for a quick retreat to serenity.
Additional features include:
- 1-car covered garage and another designated parking spot
- In unit washer and dryer
- Access to community pool and fitness center
- En suite bathrooms
- Quick access to Olentangy bike path
- Private back patio
- No water/sewer bill
- No lawn care
*Pets allowed, but small dogs and cats only please.
**Not accepting Section 8 vouchers.
***Please review our minimum application criteria below:
- We will not consider applicants who have been evicted in the last 2 years.
- We will only consider applicants with criminal history under certain circumstances.
- We will require proof of take home income 3x the rent amount.
- For pets, we will require an additional $300 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month per pet.
- We will require applicant to explain if they need to move in 10 days or less.
- We will require applicant to drive by the property before a formal showing.
- We will require approved applicant to obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000 and add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy?
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district
Utilities not included in rent.
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.