2535 Grasmere Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Welcome to the Grasmere Charm!!Your rental search is now over!! The Grasmere Charm w/ 2br,1bath is located within 5 miles of OSU off campus areas, walking distance to bus lines, access to I71 & I70/670 freeways. Amenities include SS appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. New cherry wood flooring in living room/dining room area adds that richness desired. New SS faucets in kitchen and bath w/marble flooring continues to add to the character of this property. Other amenities include an oversized family room, deck, shed, A/C, 7' fence all around including a 3' vinyl white fence in the front w/ a paver walkway leading you graciously to the front door. Full basement comes w/washer/dryer hookup and a sump pump. You are one step away from HOME. Call for details