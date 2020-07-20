All apartments in Columbus
2535 Grasmere Avenue

2535 Grasmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2535 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the Grasmere Charm!!Your rental search is now over!! The Grasmere Charm w/ 2br,1bath is located within 5 miles of OSU off campus areas, walking distance to bus lines, access to I71 & I70/670 freeways. Amenities include SS appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. New cherry wood flooring in living room/dining room area adds that richness desired. New SS faucets in kitchen and bath w/marble flooring continues to add to the character of this property. Other amenities include an oversized family room, deck, shed, A/C, 7' fence all around including a 3' vinyl white fence in the front w/ a paver walkway leading you graciously to the front door. Full basement comes w/washer/dryer hookup and a sump pump. You are one step away from HOME. Call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Grasmere Avenue have any available units?
2535 Grasmere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 Grasmere Avenue have?
Some of 2535 Grasmere Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 Grasmere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Grasmere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Grasmere Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Grasmere Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2535 Grasmere Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2535 Grasmere Avenue offers parking.
Does 2535 Grasmere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Grasmere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Grasmere Avenue have a pool?
No, 2535 Grasmere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Grasmere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2535 Grasmere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Grasmere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 Grasmere Avenue has units with dishwashers.
