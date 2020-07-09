Amenities

1975 Indianola Available 08/01/20 Great 6 bedroom , located in central campus! - This is a great 6-bedroom unit located at OSU's central campus! It has a huge front porch with a great view as well as a fireplace to make you feel right at home. The living room has hardwood floors and bedrooms are carpeted. This unit also has a FREE WASHER/DRYER in the unit as well as available off-street parking if you wish to purchase a parking pass. Come take a look at this wonderful home!



(RLNE2577981)