1975 Indianola
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

1975 Indianola

1975 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1975 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1975 Indianola Available 08/01/20 Great 6 bedroom , located in central campus! - This is a great 6-bedroom unit located at OSU's central campus! It has a huge front porch with a great view as well as a fireplace to make you feel right at home. The living room has hardwood floors and bedrooms are carpeted. This unit also has a FREE WASHER/DRYER in the unit as well as available off-street parking if you wish to purchase a parking pass. Come take a look at this wonderful home!

(RLNE2577981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Indianola have any available units?
1975 Indianola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 Indianola have?
Some of 1975 Indianola's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Indianola currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Indianola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Indianola pet-friendly?
Yes, 1975 Indianola is pet friendly.
Does 1975 Indianola offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Indianola offers parking.
Does 1975 Indianola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1975 Indianola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Indianola have a pool?
No, 1975 Indianola does not have a pool.
Does 1975 Indianola have accessible units?
No, 1975 Indianola does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Indianola have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Indianola does not have units with dishwashers.

