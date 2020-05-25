All apartments in Columbus
196 College Alley

196 College Alley · No Longer Available
Location

196 College Alley, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious and modern townhome in the heart of Italian Village walking distance from Downtown and Short North! Designer finishes give this unit a sleek feel with quartz countertops, oversize windows, and a private balcony. There is ample street parking available for guests. Easy access to I-670 + I-71. Close to several restaurants, bars, and parks. This home won't last long!

3 Bed/ 2 Bath
1,286 Sq Ft
1 Car Attached Garage
Pet Friendly
Utilities in Tenant's Name

Amenities Include:
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Modern Finishes and Lighting Fixtures
Washer + Dryer in Home
Spacious and Open Floor Plan
Rooftop Wet Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 College Alley have any available units?
196 College Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 College Alley have?
Some of 196 College Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 College Alley currently offering any rent specials?
196 College Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 College Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 196 College Alley is pet friendly.
Does 196 College Alley offer parking?
Yes, 196 College Alley offers parking.
Does 196 College Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 196 College Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 College Alley have a pool?
No, 196 College Alley does not have a pool.
Does 196 College Alley have accessible units?
No, 196 College Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 196 College Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 College Alley does not have units with dishwashers.

