196 College Alley

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Spacious and modern townhome in the heart of Italian Village walking distance from Downtown and Short North! Designer finishes give this unit a sleek feel with quartz countertops, oversize windows, and a private balcony. There is ample street parking available for guests. Easy access to I-670 + I-71. Close to several restaurants, bars, and parks. This home won't last long!



3 Bed/ 2 Bath

1,286 Sq Ft

1 Car Attached Garage

Pet Friendly

Utilities in Tenant's Name



Amenities Include:

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Modern Finishes and Lighting Fixtures

Washer + Dryer in Home

Spacious and Open Floor Plan

Rooftop Wet Bar