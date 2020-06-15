17 W Kossuth Street

Amenities

Looking for Italianate character, but prefer everything to be new and updated? Check out this gorgeous 3-bedroom townhouse; ideal for three young professionals to share (that brings rent down to $800 a piece!). Located in the vibrant, architecturally interesting neighborhood of the Brewery District. This townhouse, near both German Village and Downtown Columbus, offers something for everyone! There are amazing restaurants, bars, wineries, galleries and even a grocery store, all within a 5-minute walk. No wonder the Brewery District is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to live, work and play in Columbus. Features:- Completely Renovated with 3 Floors of Spacious Layout - High Ceilings, Huge Windows and Brick-Italianate Charm- New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances