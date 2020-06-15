All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

17 W Kossuth Street

17 E Kossuth St · No Longer Available
Location

17 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206
Brewery District

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for Italianate character, but prefer everything to be new and updated? Check out this gorgeous 3-bedroom townhouse; ideal for three young professionals to share (that brings rent down to $800 a piece!). Located in the vibrant, architecturally interesting neighborhood of the Brewery District. This townhouse, near both German Village and Downtown Columbus, offers something for everyone! There are amazing restaurants, bars, wineries, galleries and even a grocery store, all within a 5-minute walk. No wonder the Brewery District is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to live, work and play in Columbus. Features:- Completely Renovated with 3 Floors of Spacious Layout - High Ceilings, Huge Windows and Brick-Italianate Charm- New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 W Kossuth Street have any available units?
17 W Kossuth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 W Kossuth Street have?
Some of 17 W Kossuth Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 W Kossuth Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 W Kossuth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 W Kossuth Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 W Kossuth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 17 W Kossuth Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 W Kossuth Street offers parking.
Does 17 W Kossuth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 W Kossuth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 W Kossuth Street have a pool?
No, 17 W Kossuth Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 W Kossuth Street have accessible units?
No, 17 W Kossuth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 W Kossuth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 W Kossuth Street has units with dishwashers.
