Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel ceiling fan microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. The Beeker will boast 89 luxury apartments, a secure parking garage, and a cozy restaurant space in the heart of Italian Village in the Short North. All apartments will include high-end finishes such as hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops, and so much more.



The Beeker will have ample entertaining space on our rooftop deck with built in grills, fire pits, and comfortable seating–all with amazing views in sight. The rooftop deck will feature indoor/outdoor space with garage doors to open for those days with nice weather!



This five-story stunner at 5th and Summit is just around the corner from all Columbus has to offer in the Short North including restaurants, bars, shopping, and galleries. Conveniently located between OSU Campus and Downtown Columbus, there is easy access to all major highways and interstates opening