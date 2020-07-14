All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Beeker

115 East Fifth Avenue · (614) 467-8479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 420 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Beeker.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. The Beeker will boast 89 luxury apartments, a secure parking garage, and a cozy restaurant space in the heart of Italian Village in the Short North. All apartments will include high-end finishes such as hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops, and so much more.

The Beeker will have ample entertaining space on our rooftop deck with built in grills, fire pits, and comfortable seating–all with amazing views in sight. The rooftop deck will feature indoor/outdoor space with garage doors to open for those days with nice weather!

This five-story stunner at 5th and Summit is just around the corner from all Columbus has to offer in the Short North including restaurants, bars, shopping, and galleries. Conveniently located between OSU Campus and Downtown Columbus, there is easy access to all major highways and interstates opening

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Deposit: 1/4 up to 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: NO WEIGHT LIMITS! Pets must be spayed or neutered, and vaccination records must be on file along with a signed pet addendum. For details about restricted breeds, pet fees and pet rent, please contact the leasing office.
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garages. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Beeker have any available units?
The Beeker has 13 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Beeker have?
Some of The Beeker's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Beeker currently offering any rent specials?
The Beeker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Beeker pet-friendly?
Yes, The Beeker is pet friendly.
Does The Beeker offer parking?
Yes, The Beeker offers parking.
Does The Beeker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Beeker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Beeker have a pool?
No, The Beeker does not have a pool.
Does The Beeker have accessible units?
Yes, The Beeker has accessible units.
Does The Beeker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Beeker has units with dishwashers.
