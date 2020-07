Amenities

Im looking for someone to take over my lease at 1559 Presidential Dr, Columbus, Oh. The lease ends in July 24th 2020. Its $884/month. It is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with Washer/Dryer + Dish Washer + 2 large closets + Stainless Steel kitchen + Pool + Gym + Basketball Court and tanning bed. The location is phenomenal! Very close to campus, bus stations, grocery stores, High Street, and the Short North! . If interested, please feel free to message me or text me