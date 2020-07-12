/
/
/
tri village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
193 Apartments for rent in Tri-Village, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
150 Units Available
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
6 Units Available
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$779
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1543 Presidential Drive
1543 Presidential Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
825 sqft
Apartment for Sublease / Lease Contract Transfer - Move in july 24th Base Rent - $1164 plus community bills ($70 avg.) includes cable and wifi.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E
1870 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom- Grandview Area - This is a newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home near Grandview.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1350 KING AVE 206
1350 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Unit 206 Available 09/01/20 1350 King Ave 1bed - Property Id: 90085 Property is carpet Air Conditioned Updated Appliances Each Have a Large Living Room Updated Kitchens Kitchens have Electric Stoves Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals The
Results within 1 mile of Tri-Village
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
30 Units Available
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
3 Units Available
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,056
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,131
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1116 sqft
Off 5th Avenue in the heart of Grandview, minutes to OSU, Short North and Arena District. Crown-molding accents, granite countertops, wood flooring, gourmet kitchens. Tree-lined streets and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills and lounge.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,199
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1192 sqft
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1183 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with basements, cedar ceiling beams, and patio or balcony. Community features fitness center, swimming pool and emergency maintenance. Located in Victorian Village, close to Wheeler Park and OSU Campus.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 West 8th Avenue
142 West Eighth Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
E Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom townhomes with large bedrooms and 2 full baths! Private parking is available, close to OSU and walking distance to OSU hospital! Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
309 Tappan Street
309 Tappan Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1305 sqft
ABOUT Beautiful updated home just off Neil Ave and close to Goodale Park, Short North, OSU Medical Center, Arena District and Downtown.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1960 Suffolk Rd
1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2120 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Blemont
1501 Belmont Avenue, Columbus, OH
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
1501 Belmont Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Brick Single Family House! Steps From OSU Medical Campus! - If you are a medical student or have the desire to be in the southwest campus area this is the prefect location for you and your friends.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 West 8th Avenue
150 West Eighth Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1600 sqft
C Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom townhomes with 2 baths lots or room, private parking available, walking distance to OSU hospital Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
960 Perry Street
960 Perry Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,400
912 sqft
VERY NICE 1 BEDROOM CONDO FLAT! 3RD FLOOR HAS ELEVATOR AND STAIRS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN OPENS TO LIVING AREA WITH A BALCONY! LAUNDRY ROOM with WASHER AND DRYER.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1342 Forsythe Avenue
1342 Forsythe Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
4897 sqft
Fantastic unit available to call home. Just over 1,600 sq ft of living space in one of the most beautiful homes in Victorian Village / Short North area.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenn Ave Apt C
1695 Glenn Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1160 sqft
Available 06/06/20 Available for a June 6 lease start date. Fantastic two bedroom second story flat nestled between UA and Grandview, between Fifth Ave and King Ave.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
950 Highland St
950 Highland Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1106 sqft
Victorian Village Condo - Property Id: 55708 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath with finished basement for rent. Bathrooms recently remodeled. Open floorplan on 1st floor with hardwood floors, stainless steel applicances and granite countertops.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2509 Vassar Place
2509 Vassar Place, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Upper Arlington, NW, SF ranch, hardwood,garage - Property Id: 18654 Upper Arlington, single family ,ranch style , 3 br ,1 bath, hardwood floors. NEW KITCHEN, with stainless...stove, ref, d/w, microwave.eating space..
Results within 5 miles of Tri-Village
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
59 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH