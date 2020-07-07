All apartments in Columbus
Location

155 Frambes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
155 E Frambes Ave Available 08/01/20 Eight Bedroom House on Frambes Minutes From OSU Campus! - What a great location for you and your friends! This property begins with a huge front porch that is great for socializing or relaxing. The spacious rooms have large windows that bring in tons of natural light, and the high ceilings add a lot of appeal. The bedrooms are roomy with closets for all of your stuff, and the full basement is great for extra storage. Other amenities include a FREE washer and dryer, a dishwasher, great hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and lots more. Frambes Ave. is surely one of the most desirable locations off-campus, with only a minutes walk to all your classes. Dont miss out, because this is the house for you!

(RLNE2568768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 E Frambes Avenue have any available units?
155 E Frambes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 E Frambes Avenue have?
Some of 155 E Frambes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 E Frambes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
155 E Frambes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E Frambes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 E Frambes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 155 E Frambes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 155 E Frambes Avenue offers parking.
Does 155 E Frambes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 E Frambes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E Frambes Avenue have a pool?
No, 155 E Frambes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 155 E Frambes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 155 E Frambes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E Frambes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 E Frambes Avenue has units with dishwashers.

