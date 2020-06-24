1547 Clifton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Condo with lease signing discounts - Ready to Move in-Convenient Location in Downtown Columbus!!!!



Totally updated remodeled home .with everything new! The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances (Fridge/Stove Included) and tons of storage. New flooring! Off street parking. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a full unfinished basement and finished attic space. Tons of potential with the finished attic space - office, closet/storage, playroom, craft room or game room. Washer/dryer hookups.



Amazing location in Woodland Park. Minutes from major highways, Downtown Columbus, local colleges, entertainment, sporting venues, restaurants and shopping galore.



Pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent(based on size/type of pet). Certain breed restrictions.



Tenants responsible for electric/gas/water/sewer. Landlord covers lawn care and trash.



$200 Amazon Gift card for 18-24 month lease signing



(RLNE4471317)