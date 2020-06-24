All apartments in Columbus
1547 Clifton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1547 Clifton Avenue

1547 Clifton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1547 Clifton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Condo with lease signing discounts - Ready to Move in-Convenient Location in Downtown Columbus!!!!

Totally updated remodeled home .with everything new! The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances (Fridge/Stove Included) and tons of storage. New flooring! Off street parking. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a full unfinished basement and finished attic space. Tons of potential with the finished attic space - office, closet/storage, playroom, craft room or game room. Washer/dryer hookups.

Amazing location in Woodland Park. Minutes from major highways, Downtown Columbus, local colleges, entertainment, sporting venues, restaurants and shopping galore.

Pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent(based on size/type of pet). Certain breed restrictions.

Tenants responsible for electric/gas/water/sewer. Landlord covers lawn care and trash.

$200 Amazon Gift card for 18-24 month lease signing

(RLNE4471317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Clifton Avenue have any available units?
1547 Clifton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 Clifton Avenue have?
Some of 1547 Clifton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Clifton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Clifton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Clifton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 Clifton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1547 Clifton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1547 Clifton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1547 Clifton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 Clifton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Clifton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1547 Clifton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1547 Clifton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1547 Clifton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Clifton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 Clifton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
