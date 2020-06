Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rent this BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath double in the upcoming Trolley District. The main level of the home features a beautiful open kitchen with quartz counter and stainless steel appliances, a spacious living room and a 1/2 bath. The lower level offers a large finished basement that can be used as a 3rd bedroom with a full bathroom! Your backyard offers a new wood fence and an enclosed 1 car garage.



Contact us to schedule a showing.