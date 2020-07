Amenities

This one bedroom, first floor condo is located just steps from all the fun in Grandview. The condo comes with parking and a laundry/storage space for your use. And free water. Stainless appliances and a nice living room make this a great little place to have friends over. No smoking or pets please! Looking for an 15 month lease. Please email Kacy@rpmmidwest.com if you have trouble scheduling a showing!