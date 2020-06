Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

We are looking for someone to take over our lease beginning in Mid-February through September. Lease renewal will be available again in September. This is a 2-bed, 2-bath townhouse at the LC in Dublin. New kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer included. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, and access to the Goat (restaurant/bar). We have lived here for two years so our current rent is lower than rate offered online. Living room furniture are negotiable to keep as well.