Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

133 Feathertip Lane Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom Lewis Center Home for rent in Olentangy Schools!! - This spacious free standing condo is located in The Village at Olentangy Meadows; a quiet, picturesque Lewis Center community. This home is located in the esteemed Olentangy School District and is close to the dining, shopping and entertainment that Polaris Mall offers. It's also just minutes away from the quaint downtown's of Westerville, Worthington and Powell. Golfing and other outdoor activities are available at nearby parks and golf courses. This location affords easy access to State Rt. 23 and I-270 as well as I-71.



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a spacious living room with decorative gas fireplace. A stylish half bathroom is located off the foyer convenient to the entire main level. Also located on the first floor, you will find the large eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinet and counter top space, a large pantry/storage closet and is complete with all black appliances. A spacious first floor laundry is conveniently located just off of the kitchen. And, an over sized patio, next to the kitchen, is perfect for outdoor entertaining and barbecues!



The master bedroom is located on the second floor. The spacious master boasts an en suite bathroom as well as a walk in closet and a second closet for extra storage! On the second floor you will also find two large and spacious bedrooms with over-sized closets.



The home also is equipped with an attached 2-car garage. Again, this gem is located in the Village at Olentangy Meadows in the Olentangy school district.



*Pet Friendly



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/kEeKqgmgqNQ



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Call today to request an application



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5823426)