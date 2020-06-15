All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 133 Feathertip Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
133 Feathertip Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

133 Feathertip Lane

133 Feathertip Lane · (888) 467-9166 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Olentangy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

133 Feathertip Lane, Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 133 Feathertip Lane · Avail. Jul 17

$1,647

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
133 Feathertip Lane Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom Lewis Center Home for rent in Olentangy Schools!! - This spacious free standing condo is located in The Village at Olentangy Meadows; a quiet, picturesque Lewis Center community. This home is located in the esteemed Olentangy School District and is close to the dining, shopping and entertainment that Polaris Mall offers. It's also just minutes away from the quaint downtown's of Westerville, Worthington and Powell. Golfing and other outdoor activities are available at nearby parks and golf courses. This location affords easy access to State Rt. 23 and I-270 as well as I-71.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a spacious living room with decorative gas fireplace. A stylish half bathroom is located off the foyer convenient to the entire main level. Also located on the first floor, you will find the large eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinet and counter top space, a large pantry/storage closet and is complete with all black appliances. A spacious first floor laundry is conveniently located just off of the kitchen. And, an over sized patio, next to the kitchen, is perfect for outdoor entertaining and barbecues!

The master bedroom is located on the second floor. The spacious master boasts an en suite bathroom as well as a walk in closet and a second closet for extra storage! On the second floor you will also find two large and spacious bedrooms with over-sized closets.

The home also is equipped with an attached 2-car garage. Again, this gem is located in the Village at Olentangy Meadows in the Olentangy school district.

*Pet Friendly

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/kEeKqgmgqNQ

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5823426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Feathertip Lane have any available units?
133 Feathertip Lane has a unit available for $1,647 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Feathertip Lane have?
Some of 133 Feathertip Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Feathertip Lane currently offering any rent specials?
133 Feathertip Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Feathertip Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Feathertip Lane is pet friendly.
Does 133 Feathertip Lane offer parking?
Yes, 133 Feathertip Lane does offer parking.
Does 133 Feathertip Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Feathertip Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Feathertip Lane have a pool?
No, 133 Feathertip Lane does not have a pool.
Does 133 Feathertip Lane have accessible units?
No, 133 Feathertip Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Feathertip Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Feathertip Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 133 Feathertip Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity