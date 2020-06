Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This building is located just off of High Street and straddles the borders of the Short North and University District. Residents are just a short walk to both the attractions of Victorian Village and the energetic campus area.



All eight units, which have been recently remodeled, have two bedrooms and have dedicated off-street parking, a rarity for the area! All units have hardwood floors, full kitchens with gas ranges, AC, fresh paint and many other amenities!



Sorry, no pets.