120 W Prescott St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Little Green House in Victorian Village - Property Id: 204032



Upscale single family home in the heart of Victorian Village

2 bedroom + office

Hardwood floors

Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, incl dishwasher

Newly remodeled bathroom with skylight

Washer/dryer hookup

Gas heat

Central air

Security system

Offstreet parking for 2

Private patio and garden

Just 4 blocks to Goodale Park, 4 blocks to High Street!

$1650/month + utilities

(no dogs, sorry)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204032

Property Id 204032



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5747661)