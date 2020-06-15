All apartments in Columbus
120 W Prescott St
120 W Prescott St

120 Prescott Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 Prescott Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Little Green House in Victorian Village - Property Id: 204032

Upscale single family home in the heart of Victorian Village
2 bedroom + office
Hardwood floors
Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, incl dishwasher
Newly remodeled bathroom with skylight
Washer/dryer hookup
Gas heat
Central air
Security system
Offstreet parking for 2
Private patio and garden
Just 4 blocks to Goodale Park, 4 blocks to High Street!
$1650/month + utilities
(no dogs, sorry)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204032
Property Id 204032

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5747661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 W Prescott St have any available units?
120 W Prescott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 W Prescott St have?
Some of 120 W Prescott St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 W Prescott St currently offering any rent specials?
120 W Prescott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 W Prescott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 W Prescott St is pet friendly.
Does 120 W Prescott St offer parking?
Yes, 120 W Prescott St offers parking.
Does 120 W Prescott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 W Prescott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 W Prescott St have a pool?
No, 120 W Prescott St does not have a pool.
Does 120 W Prescott St have accessible units?
No, 120 W Prescott St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 W Prescott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 W Prescott St has units with dishwashers.

