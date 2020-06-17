4309 Lorain Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to 4309 Lorain Avenue, an incredibly unique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Ohio City. With a 2,200 sqft open floorplan, 20 ft ceilings, and tons of natural light, you won't find another space quite like this. New appliances, beautiful hardwoods, and in-unit washer/dryer are a few of the many amenities. A 2-minute walk from neighborhood favorites, Herb'n Twine, Forest City Shuffleboard, Platform Brewing Company, The Plum and many, many more! Easy commute to downtown and all major highways! Contact us for more information, pictures, and to schedule a tour.