4309 Lorain Ave.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:57 PM

4309 Lorain Ave

4309 Lorain Avenue · (216) 356-1427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4309 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 4309 Lorain Avenue, an incredibly unique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Ohio City. With a 2,200 sqft open floorplan, 20 ft ceilings, and tons of natural light, you won't find another space quite like this. New appliances, beautiful hardwoods, and in-unit washer/dryer are a few of the many amenities. A 2-minute walk from neighborhood favorites, Herb'n Twine, Forest City Shuffleboard, Platform Brewing Company, The Plum and many, many more! Easy commute to downtown and all major highways! Contact us for more information, pictures, and to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4309 Lorain Ave have any available units?
4309 Lorain Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4309 Lorain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Lorain Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Lorain Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Lorain Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4309 Lorain Ave offer parking?
No, 4309 Lorain Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4309 Lorain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4309 Lorain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Lorain Ave have a pool?
No, 4309 Lorain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Lorain Ave have accessible units?
No, 4309 Lorain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Lorain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Lorain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Lorain Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4309 Lorain Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

