4221 Whitman Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Ohio City location near Lorain Ave fun-spots and close to Gordon Square/ Detroit Shoreway and Ohio City W 25th corridor. Also convenient highway access points. Classic spaces featuring original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls. Comes with kitchen appliances, laundry located in basement. Limited garage parking available for $75/mo. Very affordable and in a building that looks like a classic single home. Furnace heat, window air conditioners (provided). Tenant pays gas/ electric and Landlord pays water, sewer, trash. PETS: Cats (2) permitted, some dogs... all on case-by-case approval w/ deposit. No smoking. Unit 2 offers a direct walk-out to the back yard. Available mid-July, 2020