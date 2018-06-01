4221 Whitman Ave

Amenities
Great Ohio City location near Lorain Ave fun-spots and close to Gordon Square/ Detroit Shoreway and Ohio City W 25th corridor. Also convenient highway access points. Classic spaces featuring original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls. Comes with kitchen appliances, laundry located in basement. Limited garage parking available for $75/mo. Very affordable and in a building that looks like a classic single home. Furnace heat, window air conditioners (provided). Tenant pays gas/ electric and Landlord pays water, sewer, trash. PETS: Cats (2) permitted, some dogs... all on case-by-case approval w/ deposit. No smoking. Unit 2 offers a direct walk-out to the back yard. Available mid-July, 2020