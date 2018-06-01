All apartments in Cleveland
4221 Whitman Ave

4221 Whitman Avenue · (216) 798-4100
Location

4221 Whitman Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Great Ohio City location near Lorain Ave fun-spots and close to Gordon Square/ Detroit Shoreway and Ohio City W 25th corridor. Also convenient highway access points. Classic spaces featuring original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls. Comes with kitchen appliances, laundry located in basement. Limited garage parking available for $75/mo. Very affordable and in a building that looks like a classic single home. Furnace heat, window air conditioners (provided). Tenant pays gas/ electric and Landlord pays water, sewer, trash. PETS: Cats (2) permitted, some dogs... all on case-by-case approval w/ deposit. No smoking. Unit 2 offers a direct walk-out to the back yard. Available mid-July, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Whitman Ave have any available units?
4221 Whitman Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4221 Whitman Ave have?
Some of 4221 Whitman Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 Whitman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Whitman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Whitman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 Whitman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4221 Whitman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Whitman Ave does offer parking.
Does 4221 Whitman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Whitman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Whitman Ave have a pool?
No, 4221 Whitman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Whitman Ave have accessible units?
No, 4221 Whitman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Whitman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Whitman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Whitman Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4221 Whitman Ave has units with air conditioning.
