Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed all utils included recently renovated microwave

Bailey Furnished Airbnb Rental - Property Id: 257810



3 bed, 1 bath single family house

Completely renovated

Granite countertops

Fully furnished

3 queen beds

In suite washer and dryer

All utilities included

Fenced in yard

In the heart of Ohio City

We are willing to rent anywhere from one week to six months. Price and length of stay are negotiable.



NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8



Check out our other listings at

www.revive-cle.com



Call or text Vicki at 440 570 1200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257810

