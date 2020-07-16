All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3451 W 132nd St

3451 West 132nd Street · (440) 444-9849
Location

3451 West 132nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44111
Jefferson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3451 W 132nd St · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Single Family Hardwood Floors - Lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family home on Cleveland’s West Side. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. The spacious living room features a decorative fireplace. Enclosed porch off of the dining room. Detached two car garage. Washer dryer hookups. The three bedrooms, on the second floor, has ample closet space and ceiling fans. Tenant pays all utilities. No section 8. No pets.

Screening:

- We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
- We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income verification and rental history.
- Please include in the application your last 3 pay stubs and your Photo ID
- If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who did not think they qualify do.

Co-signers:

Please keep the following in mind when deciding whether to proceed with being a co-signer.
- Your credit score must be a 700 or higher
- You cannot have any accounts in collections
- You must not have any evictions in your rental history or foreclosures if you owned a home
- You cannot have any criminal background - traffic offenses are excluded
- May not have filed bankruptcy in the last 10 years
- Your income must be sufficient enough to cover your expenses and those of the applicants you want to co-sign for - We look at the rent to income ratio and want that amount to be less than 22% - Applicants and co-signer income are combined and that amount is what we use to determine the RTI
- You cannot include any income that is not able to be placed for collections - for example, SSI, SSD, child support, unemployment, etc.

Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. Sandstone Realty has their own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property, including painting. If you have a maintenance request, you are able to make those requests using your tenant portal.

Neighborhood: Many times, people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cannot easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property. You may also call the local police departments for more detail about any crime in the area.

This property could rent any day and we rent on a first come first served basis. To schedule a showing instantly online visit www.sandstonepm.com or call (440) 444 - 9849.

Are you a landlord? Check out our services at www.sandstonepm.com

(RLNE5857924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 W 132nd St have any available units?
3451 W 132nd St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 W 132nd St have?
Some of 3451 W 132nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 W 132nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3451 W 132nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 W 132nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3451 W 132nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 3451 W 132nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3451 W 132nd St offers parking.
Does 3451 W 132nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 W 132nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 W 132nd St have a pool?
No, 3451 W 132nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3451 W 132nd St have accessible units?
No, 3451 W 132nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 W 132nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 W 132nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
