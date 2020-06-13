/
/
painesville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Painesville, OH📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
28 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
19 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
234 East Prospect - 234
234 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
238 East Prospect Street - 238
238 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
Results within 1 mile of Painesville
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1959 Mentor Ave
1959 Mentor Ave, Lake County, OH
Studio
$1,500
5400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Office space available in great location. Up to 5,000 sq.ft. is ready and can be split a number of ways. Not for residential use.
Results within 5 miles of Painesville
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5950 Andrews Rd
5950 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8755 Jackson Street 2
8755 Jackson Street, Mentor, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 80918 OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 12-1pm No Private Showings.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
11216 Sire Ct
11216 Sire Ct, Lake County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ranch with Open Floor Plan. Features over 2000 sq.ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Full basement with over 2000 sq.ft. of endless possibilities. This Ranch is a must see and has a scheduled finish date of July 2020.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1749 Blase Nemeth Rd
1749 Blase Nemeth Rd, Lake County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2070 sqft
Newer Condo-Style Apartment with 1 Car Attached Garage! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a loft. Over 2000 sq ft of space in this newer property built in 2015. Spacious kitchen with island has granite countertops and kitchen appliances included.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5966 Andrews Rd
5966 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
Results within 10 miles of Painesville
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Plymouth Rd
300 Plymouth Road, Eastlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Eastlake. This lovely Eastlake ranch is ready to become your new home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37914 Second Street
37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563 *appliances coming soon OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 1:30-2:30pm No Private Showings.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
38425 North Ln
38425 North Lane, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Total remodel! New Ceramic floor and carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! NEW Kitchen with granite counters, new wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Both bathrooms have been remodeled! New window blinds.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6436 Iroquois Trl
6436 Iroquois Trail, Mentor, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1334 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths plus a third Bonus room for a baby or an office. Everything has been refreshed! All new paint, flooring, and hardware throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5689 Ivy Drive
5689 Ivy Drive, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
836 sqft
Total remodel completed May 2020. The pictures are all current, as the home looks now. Energy efficient home with brand new stainless steel appliances, water heater, washer and dryer and includes central air.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
37941 Euclid Ave
37941 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Downtown Willoughby 1 Year Lease (2 years no rent increase guarantee) First Floor Apartment in a Century Home No Pets Application/Processing ($15 Fee) Credit/Background Check ($35 Fee) Pictures Coming Soon Amenities: - Parking -
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Painesville, the median rent is $583 for a studio, $697 for a 1-bedroom, $868 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,142 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Painesville, check out our monthly Painesville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Painesville area include Lake Erie College, Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Painesville from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
