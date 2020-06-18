All apartments in Cleveland
2828 York Ave

2828 York Avenue · (440) 570-1200
Location

2828 York Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
York Furnished Short Term AirBnb - Property Id: 254496

Completely renovated, FURNISHED single family home in the heart of Ohio City.

-White shaker cabinets with granite countertops
-Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
-Large, fenced in yard
-Tile shower
-Professionally decorated
-Heart of Ohio city, minutes away from W 25th st, Tremont and downtown.

We are willing to do anywhere from one week to six months plus.

Rent is negotiable depending on the length of stay. One month starting at $1800

THIS HOUSE HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.

Contact Vicki at 440 570 1200.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254496
Property Id 254496

(RLNE5678559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 York Ave have any available units?
2828 York Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2828 York Ave have?
Some of 2828 York Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 York Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2828 York Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 York Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 York Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2828 York Ave offer parking?
No, 2828 York Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2828 York Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 York Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 York Ave have a pool?
No, 2828 York Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2828 York Ave have accessible units?
No, 2828 York Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 York Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 York Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 York Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 York Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
