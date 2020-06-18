2828 York Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

York Furnished Short Term AirBnb - Property Id: 254496



Completely renovated, FURNISHED single family home in the heart of Ohio City.



-White shaker cabinets with granite countertops

-Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout

-Large, fenced in yard

-Tile shower

-Professionally decorated

-Heart of Ohio city, minutes away from W 25th st, Tremont and downtown.



We are willing to do anywhere from one week to six months plus.



Rent is negotiable depending on the length of stay. One month starting at $1800



THIS HOUSE HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.



Contact Vicki at 440 570 1200.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254496

