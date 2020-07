Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to Tremont! This home offers views of downtown, a block from the new Towpath, and in the heart of all the top Tremont fun! This is a 2 bedroom, plus an extra space on the top floor for additional living or added bedroom! There is a gated back yard and a huge rooftop deck where you can watch the fireworks after the Indian's games. This home is available June 15th. Pet's welcome at an additional $45 dollars per dog and free for cats.