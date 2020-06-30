1444 West 50th St

Amenities

Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / Kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers. - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This awesome home is located in the trendy Detroit Shoreway/Ohio City neighborhood!! With flexible lease options, or short term rental if needed. This gorgeous colonial has been completely renovated inside and out and is move-in ready for immediate occupancy! Enjoy the open concept in the living area with a full bathroom on the main level for guests. Designer, modern kitchen, including full island with prep sink, built-in stainless steel microwave, oven, broiler and counter top range as well as stainless steel refrigerator. First floor laundry room including high-end washer and dryer and plenty of storage. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and an amazing bathroom with shower stall, garden Jacuzzi tub and mounted television. Bamboo and ceramic floors throughout and updated window treatments. The outside of the home offers great curb appeal and a metal roof, that will cut down on utility bills. There is a shed with plenty of storage and a full privacy fence, to complete this property. Pets considered. No smoking. Being offered at $3200 a month furnished, or $2900 a month unfurnished and free Wifi included.