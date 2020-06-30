All apartments in Cleveland
1444 West 50th St

1444 West 50th Street · (216) 916-7778
Location

1444 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / Kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers. - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This awesome home is located in the trendy Detroit Shoreway/Ohio City neighborhood!! With flexible lease options, or short term rental if needed. This gorgeous colonial has been completely renovated inside and out and is move-in ready for immediate occupancy! Enjoy the open concept in the living area with a full bathroom on the main level for guests. Designer, modern kitchen, including full island with prep sink, built-in stainless steel microwave, oven, broiler and counter top range as well as stainless steel refrigerator. First floor laundry room including high-end washer and dryer and plenty of storage. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and an amazing bathroom with shower stall, garden Jacuzzi tub and mounted television. Bamboo and ceramic floors throughout and updated window treatments. The outside of the home offers great curb appeal and a metal roof, that will cut down on utility bills. There is a shed with plenty of storage and a full privacy fence, to complete this property. Pets considered. No smoking. Being offered at $3200 a month furnished, or $2900 a month unfurnished and free Wifi included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

