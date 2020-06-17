All apartments in Cleveland
1441 West 58th St
Last updated May 16 2020

1441 West 58th St

1441 West 58th Street · (440) 346-0929
Location

1441 West 58th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath side by side home in Gordon Square. Everything is brand new! Be the first tenant to rent this amazing property out. Great location with a high walkability score. Tons of parks, restaurant, bars, and shopping close by. The kitchen features new appliances, Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and under cabinet lighting highlighting the beautiful kitchen back splash. Fully updated full bath on the first floor. Large windows and rooms thought out. Brabd new flooring everywhere! Fully rebuilt staircase that makes a statement when you have guest over for dinner parties. The upstairs has another full bath, and 3 bedrooms with good closet space. Plenty of storage in the basement and attic. Amazing second story balcony porch off one of the bedrooms. This place won't last, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 West 58th St have any available units?
1441 West 58th St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1441 West 58th St have?
Some of 1441 West 58th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 West 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
1441 West 58th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 West 58th St pet-friendly?
No, 1441 West 58th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1441 West 58th St offer parking?
No, 1441 West 58th St does not offer parking.
Does 1441 West 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 West 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 West 58th St have a pool?
No, 1441 West 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 1441 West 58th St have accessible units?
No, 1441 West 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 West 58th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 West 58th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 West 58th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 West 58th St does not have units with air conditioning.
