1441 West 58th St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath side by side home in Gordon Square. Everything is brand new! Be the first tenant to rent this amazing property out. Great location with a high walkability score. Tons of parks, restaurant, bars, and shopping close by. The kitchen features new appliances, Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and under cabinet lighting highlighting the beautiful kitchen back splash. Fully updated full bath on the first floor. Large windows and rooms thought out. Brabd new flooring everywhere! Fully rebuilt staircase that makes a statement when you have guest over for dinner parties. The upstairs has another full bath, and 3 bedrooms with good closet space. Plenty of storage in the basement and attic. Amazing second story balcony porch off one of the bedrooms. This place won't last, schedule a showing today!