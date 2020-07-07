12617 Griffing Avenue - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Newly renovated units in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood!

This upstairs unit is Section 8 ready for any interested applicant.



All freshly painted, this unit has a really cute and charming kitchen with new wood look vinyl flooring. The bedrooms are carpeted. There are two finished rooms on the third floor for additional living space - could be office, playroom or living room.

There are washer & dryer hookups in the basement, and off street parking in the rear of the building.

Tenant will supply their own appliances.



Monthly rent is $650 plus gas and electric. Owner pays for water/ sewer/ trash.

A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.



Section 8 eligible

No Smoking lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted, they will require an additional deposit.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.

To see our available listings, schedule a showing, or apply, please visit;

http://southernskyrealtycleveland.managebuilding.com



We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.