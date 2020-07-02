Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range carpet garbage disposal oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Experience the quality that's rarely found today.

The most private, peaceful neighborhood in Cincinnati! Welcome home to College Woods Apartments, a prestigious community surrounded by mature, beautiful scenery. Experience and enjoy the benefit of quiet, relaxing summer days on your oversized, private patio or balcony. Be adventerous and venture into Downtown Cincinnati just 15 minutes away! Nowhere else will you find a management and maintenance team more committed to providing you with a beautiful, well-maintained home with the prompt and punctual customer service you have always deserved.

