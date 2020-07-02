All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like College Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
College Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

College Woods

1165 Hill Crest Rd · (513) 258-2589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1165 Hill Crest Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45224
College Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1009 · Avail. Aug 16

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1173 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from College Woods.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Experience the quality that's rarely found today.
The most private, peaceful neighborhood in Cincinnati! Welcome home to College Woods Apartments, a prestigious community surrounded by mature, beautiful scenery. Experience and enjoy the benefit of quiet, relaxing summer days on your oversized, private patio or balcony. Be adventerous and venture into Downtown Cincinnati just 15 minutes away! Nowhere else will you find a management and maintenance team more committed to providing you with a beautiful, well-maintained home with the prompt and punctual customer service you have always deserved.
Love The Place You Live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 30 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does College Woods have any available units?
College Woods has 2 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does College Woods have?
Some of College Woods's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is College Woods currently offering any rent specials?
College Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is College Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, College Woods is pet friendly.
Does College Woods offer parking?
Yes, College Woods offers parking.
Does College Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, College Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does College Woods have a pool?
No, College Woods does not have a pool.
Does College Woods have accessible units?
No, College Woods does not have accessible units.
Does College Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, College Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for College Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Shillito
151 W 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Gramercy
155 W 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45213

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity