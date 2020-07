Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance valet service yoga accessible elevator garage parking 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage car charging e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal pool table smoke-free community

The New Grandin House is amazing urban living with historic charm. Conveniently located in Cincinnati's Hyde Park, Grandin offers completely renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. All floor plans offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, wood-look flooring and designer finishes. Take time for yourself in the brand new fitness center with yoga center, outdoor lounge or all new Grandin Lounge! This luxury high-rise community is located in Cincinnati's eclectic mile just a few minutes from Downtown. Visit today to see the all new Grandin House.