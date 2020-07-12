/
/
/
mount adams
129 Apartments for rent in Mount Adams, Cincinnati, OH
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 Wareham Dr
1121 Wareham Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Mt Adams w/ View of Dwntwn/Walk to Mus., Park etc! - Property Id: 308967 Walk to Playhouse, Art Museum, Eden Park, Church, Etc.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
967 Parkside Place
967 Park Side Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 2-story unit in Highly Desirable Mt. Adams. Close to everything! 10ft ceilings, skylight, Washer & Dryer in unit. NEW: bathroom, refrigerator, stove & recessed lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Adams
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
95 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,231
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
17 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,062
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,152
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1008 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$899
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
98 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
8 Units Available
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern high-rise apartments just minutes from I-70. Large windows and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Furnished units available. Community has concierge, media room and valet service. Elevator in building.
