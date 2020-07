Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

The Village of Coldstream with its natural unspoiled beauty is one of Anderson Township's finest apartment communities. The surrounding trees and hills give you privacy from the outside world and ever changing color throughout the year. You can find all of this at The Village of Coldstream, a lovely community of townhomes and apartments. It seems you are "away from it all," when surprisingly, everything you need is quite convenient. Forest Hills schools, churches and the Anderson Towne Center are all nearby, and there is easy access to I-275 with only a 14 minute drive to downtown Cincinnati.