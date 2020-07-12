/
east walnut hills
152 Apartments for rent in East Walnut HIlls, Cincinnati, OH
5 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
8 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,219
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
1 Unit Available
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)
1 Unit Available
2200 Victory Parkway
2200 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Stunning views from this great unit!! Neutral dcor, hardwood floor in living room, tile floor in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash.
1 Unit Available
2334 Riverside Drive
2334 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1767 sqft
2334 Riverside Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo on Riverside Road Only $2300/mo!! - This incredible 3 bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
1228 E McMillan Avenue
1228 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,375
The Williams is the hottest NEW luxury rental community in the HOTTEST neighborhood! The former Williams YMCA has been converted into 29 unique residences retaining much of the original charm in modern open plans.
Results within 1 mile of East Walnut HIlls
17 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
16 Units Available
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
5 Units Available
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1008 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
1 Unit Available
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$899
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
98 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
1 Unit Available
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
2906 Alms Pl 5
2906 Alms Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$715
750 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/15/20 Alms - Property Id: 303424 2906 Alms Place unit 2 and 5 are LARGE 1st and second floor two bedrooms, located in Walnut Hills. Photos will be added as the units become more complete.
1 Unit Available
2331 Park Ave 3
2331 Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
Unit 3 Available 07/30/20 2 bed 2 baths + roof terrace - Property Id: 121544 Great location! Beautiful, very spacious apartment in a house with lots of history. Good energy, quiet and lots of natural light with a private roof terrace.
1 Unit Available
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.
1 Unit Available
967 Parkside Place
967 Park Side Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 2-story unit in Highly Desirable Mt. Adams. Close to everything! 10ft ceilings, skylight, Washer & Dryer in unit. NEW: bathroom, refrigerator, stove & recessed lighting.
1 Unit Available
3057 Obryon St - 2
3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, elevator, wide hallways, fitness center, and new windows.
1 Unit Available
427 Torrence Court
427 Torrence Court, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
3237 sqft
Walk through the 3D Virtual Tour! Gorgeous fully renovated home, well-loved by the owners & now available to lease for the first time! Over 3200 SF, features incl chef's kitchen, outdoor entertaining area, huge master suite with amazing closets &
1 Unit Available
2316 Dana Avenue
2316 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1921 sqft
Picture Perfect! Gorgeous kitchen with granite stainless steel appliances, tile, wine frig. Updated bath. Desirable Hyde Park! Move in Ready!
1 Unit Available
3444 Evanston Avenue,
3444 Evanston Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
3444 Evanston Avenue, Available 08/07/20 3444 Evanston Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
3115 Durrell Avenue - 7
3115 Durrell Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Re-done and Updated! Large 1 Bedroom apartment with ceramic tile floors! Laundry Facilities on-site. Owner paid heat, water and trash. Accepting Assistance Programs. Secure building. Off-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of East Walnut HIlls
14 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
9 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
14 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
