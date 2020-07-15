/
Cincinnati State
24 Apartments For Rent Near Cincinnati State
33 Units Available
Mount Auburn
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
1 Unit Available
Avondale
426 Northern Ave
426 Northern Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1518 sqft
Located in the exculusive Hickory Place Townhomes, across form CHMC and minutes from downtown. Features incl; contemporary open design, HW floors, quartz countes, SS applicances.
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
4747 Howard Avenue,
4747 Howard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
767 sqft
4747 Howard Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **$99 Deposit Special** - **$99 Deposit Special** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3811 Cass Avenue,
3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1846 sqft
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
Mount Auburn
2415 Maplewood Ave - 6
2415 Maplewood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
Beautifully, completely remodeled one bedroom. LEED certified for an eco friendly living space along with historically restored to the original look.
1 Unit Available
East Westwood
2359 Iroll Avenue
2359 Iroll Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1319 sqft
This beautiful, freshly painted rental home in Westwood has 3 beds & 1 updated bath, a new garage door, new carpet, and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss this one!
1 Unit Available
The Heights
518 Riddle Road
518 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
This spacious unit was recently remodeled! Brand new flooring throughout. Bathrooms have received a facelift with new vanities and toilets. Kitchen has a convenient breakfast bar and includes all appliances.
1 Unit Available
Mount Auburn
131-135 Kinsey Ave - 135-2
131 Kinsey Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1 for the school year! Larger 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Larger kitchen has over the range microwave. Bedroom has ceiling fan.
1 Unit Available
Clifton
3231 Vine Street - 3
3231 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1100 sqft
Serious inquires CALL 513-888-7312. Leave voicemail if no answer. This 3 bedroom apartment situated in the upper two levels of a 3 unit home would make a great place for 3 tenants looking to split rent to call home.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2960 Deckebach Avenue
2960 Deckebach Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Charming single family home with in walking distance to the University of Cincinnati, the hospitals and seconds to Downtown Cincinnati. Large rooms, two full bathrooms, private back yard, and off street parking.
1 Unit Available
Mount Auburn
131 Kinsey Ave - 1
131 Kinsey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1 for the school year. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Kitchen has over the range microwave. Unit has AC, hardwood floors. Coin operated laundry in the basement.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2355 Victor Street
2355 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1572 sqft
2020-2021 School Year Rental! Large 4 BR/2 BA home located a few blocks from Campus. Driveway and street parking, washer and dryer included. Note: Cosigners required for student renters.
1 Unit Available
North Avondale
35 Merzen Ct
35 Merzen Court, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment near Clifton - Property Id: 155199 Spacious two bedroom near Clifton available immediately upon credit approval. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Mount Auburn
222 McCormick - 7
222 McCormick Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Available August 1 Large 3 bedroom 2 full bath apartment 7 unit building Large kitchen Laundry room directly outside the unit Short walk to UC or the hospitals Sorry no pets and no smoking! No vouchers Call or text Stephanie at 513.444.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2365 Stratford Avenue
2365 Stratford Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
6 Bedrooms
$2,850
1996 sqft
This wonderful spacious home has been remodeled from top to bottom! Walking distance to UC campus and all that uptown has to offer including restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more. Beautiful interior has been thoughtfully redesigned throughout.
1 Unit Available
West End
2147 Central Avenue
2147 Central Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$3,000
Be a part of history! For lease 1st floor of Engine Company 13 located in the heart of the West End. 1st floor is 3,000 sq ft of garage/warehouse space. Owner will consider doing modifications and interior finishes based on terms of lease.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2242 Victor Street
2242 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Ideal location near UC for 2020-2021 School year! Lots of charm&character w/ natural wood work,hardwood flr,stained glass,2 original ornate decorative FPs, skylights&built-ins.Lg spacious rooms&open great room. Large kitchen.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2218 Victor St
2218 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2218 Victor St Available 08/01/20 Nice Three Bedroom Home Close to UC with Extra Living Space - Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Nice Open Kitchen and Large Living Room opening to Backyard and Deck and Private Yard.
1 Unit Available
Avondale
603-613 Forest Ave
603 Forest Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Forest Ave.
1 Unit Available
CUF
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2549 Vestry St.
1 Unit Available
Avondale
3564 Estes Pl First Flr
3564 Estes Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 bed in Bond Hill - Property Id: 156559 Complete renovation - everything brand new - gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath first floor apt. No pets No Section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.