New Jersey Off-Campus Apartments For Rent

Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below

We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Starting at $2,292
Updated 1 hr ago
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
1 Bedroom
$2,631
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
Featured
Starting at $2,005
Updated 1 hr ago
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
Featured
Starting at $2,465
Updated 1 hr ago
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
Featured
Starting at $2,430
Updated 1 hr ago
Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
Popular Campuses
Hudson County Community College
Rutgers University-Camden
Rutgers University-Newark
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Saint Peter's University
Stevens Institute of Technology
All Colleges and Universities
Bergen Community CollegeCamden County CollegeCollege of Saint ElizabethDrew UniversityEssex County CollegeFairleigh Dickinson University-Florham CampusHudson County Community CollegeKean UniversityMonmouth UniversityNew Jersey City UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Passaic County Community CollegePrinceton UniversityRowan UniversityRutgers University-CamdenRutgers University-NewarkRutgers University-New BrunswickSaint Peter's UniversityStevens Institute of TechnologySussex County Community CollegeThomas Edison State University