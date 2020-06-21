1360 Midland

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Welcome to Fleetwood Acres a gatehouse community in a park like setting. This one bedroom located on the top floor has wonderful Natural Light in every room and treetop views. Pre-war appointments like higher ceilings and hardwood floors throughout are complimented by updated kitchen and bath. If privacy with convenience is what you are looking for, this is it. Near commuter rail(25 minutes to mid-town). Inexpensive on-site parking too. Rent includes heat, hot water, gas , and electric. Nicely prepped and painted for the next tenant. Are you ready?