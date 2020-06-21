All apartments in Yonkers
1360 Midland

1360 Midland Ave · (914) 589-6421
Location

1360 Midland Ave, Yonkers, NY 10708
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Welcome to Fleetwood Acres a gatehouse community in a park like setting. This one bedroom located on the top floor has wonderful Natural Light in every room and treetop views. Pre-war appointments like higher ceilings and hardwood floors throughout are complimented by updated kitchen and bath. If privacy with convenience is what you are looking for, this is it. Near commuter rail(25 minutes to mid-town). Inexpensive on-site parking too. Rent includes heat, hot water, gas , and electric. Nicely prepped and painted for the next tenant. Are you ready?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Midland have any available units?
1360 Midland has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1360 Midland have?
Some of 1360 Midland's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Midland currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Midland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Midland pet-friendly?
No, 1360 Midland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 1360 Midland offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Midland does offer parking.
Does 1360 Midland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Midland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Midland have a pool?
No, 1360 Midland does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Midland have accessible units?
No, 1360 Midland does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Midland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Midland has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Midland have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Midland does not have units with air conditioning.
