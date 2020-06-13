Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Milford Court
12 Milford Court, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Townhouse in the Hamlets (Knolls East) - Property Id: 294406 Tri-Level, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Finished Basement, Garage, Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Rm, Living Rm, Fireplace, Back Deck, Laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4 Ruhe Lane
4 Ruhe Lane, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE! BEAUTIFUL AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sun filled, spacious and immaculate 2 bdrm 2 full bath ground floor apartment. Freshly painted and recently renovated and waiting for you. Park right at your door! Nearby bus and 2 malls.
Results within 1 mile of Nanuet

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1756 sqft
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
40 Ross Avenue
40 Ross Avenue, Chestnut Ridge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2016 sqft
Bright & Airy Bi-Level in desirable Chestnut Ridge. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, hardwood floors, central air, large 2 car garage and family room on lower level. Lovely neighborhood close to Children's park.

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
Results within 5 miles of Nanuet
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Adams Lane
10 Adams Lane, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1726 sqft
A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
116 Williams Avenue
116 East Williams Avenue, Hillcrest, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
If you need lots of SPACE this is your PLACE! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, 1 half bath, 2 kitchens, living room, family room, den, office, sun room and more! Huge Living room with lots of natural sunlight. Walk in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
212 Richard Court
212 Richard Court, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
949 sqft
Sun filled 1st floor unit in quiet Pomona Park, open & spacious floor plan featuring living room with sliding glass doors to private deck over looking beautiful flowering trees and shrubs, updated kitchen, newly renovated bath, king size master

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1844 sqft
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
66 American Legion Way
66 American Legion Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
944 sqft
All remodeled and updated 2 bedroom single family home with great rear yard and large shed. Very convenient location with short walk to town shopping and bus to NYC. Walk to Clarkstown North High School and New City Elementary.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11 Fawn Hill Drive
11 Fawn Hill Drive, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1663 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom rental in Airmont on lovely level property!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7 Midway Road
7 Midway Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2366 sqft
Nice sized Bi-Level on level,wooded lot in private setting. Eat-In-Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Family Room with a walk-out to wooded backyard. Great Location, close to major highways and local shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bayberry Drive
9 Bayberry Drive, Viola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1903 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath, Ranchero style home in desirable cul-de -sac location. Home features granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining rm with large updated windows overlooking flat backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
42 Willow Tree Road
42 Willow Tree Rd, Wesley Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3909 sqft
THIS is a ONE YEAR RENTAL. NO SHORTER TERM WILL BE ENTERTAINED. The BEST rental EVER! Stunning huge property! Mint condition home. 2 story entry. Eat-in Kitchen with 2 sinks, granite counters. Huge playroom on bedroom level with cathedral ceiling.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Terrace
12 Hillside Terrace, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Hillside Terrace in Wesley Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
36 River Road
36 River Road, Grand View-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,875
830 sqft
Start you day waking up to breathtaking sunrises in this stunning Hudson River waterfront cottage. This cottage has been meticulously designed and is in move in ready condition.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2676 sqft
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you

Median Rent in Nanuet

Last updated Aug. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Nanuet is $1,944, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,316.
Studio
$1,751
1 Bed
$1,944
2 Beds
$2,316
3+ Beds
$2,986
City GuideNanuet
Music Trivia: The album Rock and Roll Over by Kiss was recorded at the Nanuet Star Theater.

Just 19 miles north of Manhattan, the cozy city of Nanuet beckons those weary of the big city. Hailed by Money Magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in 2007 and 2011, Nanuet is popular with those who want access to big-city excitement without the high rent prices, crowds, traffic, and crime. And while Manhattan gets a ton of attention, Nanuet hasn't gone unnoticed in popular culture either. The 2011 film Young Adult was primarily filmed here, bringing Charlize Theron to town for an extended visit.

Moving to Nanuet

What could be more convenient than living at the intersection of the Gov. Thomas E. Dewey Thruway and the Palisades Interstate Parkway? Not a thing, in our opinion. For Nanuet residents, New York City is an easy trip to work, entertainment, and culture, but for daily living there are all of the perks that come with a small community.

Where you end up living in this community depends a little on what you can find available. Renting in some Nanuet neighborhoods requires patience and some time spent scouring listings. Be prepared to commit to that perfect place when you find it by having your deposit and all the regular renters' documents at the ready.

Nanuet Neighborhoods

North Nanuet: The North Nanuet area is made up of many small cul-de-sacs, creating mini-neighborhoods throughout this part of the city. There are also big sections of row houses and attached homes, making for a distinctive cityscape. Most of the real estate was built toward the end of the 20th century, so this section is comfortably mature without the problems that you find in older properties.

If you are looking for a studio apartment for rent, you will likely find just the right place in one of the many townhouses scattered among the single-family homes. You will also have luck if you prefer a condo for rent, as there are a number of these available as well.

East Nanuet: If your taste runs to high-rise apartment living or buildings with luxury apartments, the East Nanuet area is just right for you. Many residents stick around for long stretches of time, so you can look forward to developing solid relationships with your neighbors. Finding your Nanuet home can be challenging with so many people anxious to move to this city, but generally speaking, when you are in a time-crunch, you will have better luck in East Nanuet as compared to the rest of the city.

West Nanuet: The neighborhood of West Nanuet has lots of small apartment buildings with two or three units for rent. Typically, these range from studio apartments to two bedroom apartments. There are single-family rental homes in Nanuet's west neighborhood as well, usually on the medium to large side.

This section has easy access to public transportation, and many residents like to hop on a train to get where they need to go without traffic hassles. The downside to this area is the very low rate of vacancies. It is difficult to find an apartment in a hurry, so you may have to plan your move months in advance.

Living in Nanuet

Winters in Nanuet are cold but not frigid, and a light jacket does the trick throughout spring and fall. Summer weather is just right, averaging low 80s during the day, so you can enjoy all of the outdoor attractions Nanuet offers. While the city doesn't have a natural water view, the gorgeous Lake Nanuet Park has a man-made lake for swimmers -- water slide included -- and an assortment of ball fields.

Dining

A couple of food landmarks known throughout the northeast are located right in Nanuet. For the past 40 years, the Rockland Bakery has scented the air with fresh breads and pastries. Every bite is just-out-of-the-oven fresh, and many folks make stopping at the store a part of their daily routine.

The Nanuet Restaurant opened in the 1950s, and the pizza has made many best-of-New-York lists. When you get there, order the bacon-onion pie. You won't regret it.

Shopping

The old Nanuet Mall was recently replaced by a brand-new, state-of-the-art outdoor shopping center. The Shops at Nanuet features a long list of retailers, including Vera Bradley, Tiara Jewelers, and Lush. When it is time to recharge, shoppers enjoy delicious sit-down dining at Banchetto Feast and Bonefish Grill or a quick bite at the Corner Bakery Caf.

Fitness

There is no need to fear cold winter weather, because there are endless options to stay fit in Nanuet indoors. Title Boxing opened its first New York studio on Route 59, and there are a variety of martial arts, spin, yoga, and other fitness classes available. You might see your neighbors at the Fred Astaire Studio, mastering the art of salsa, swing, or hip-hop dance. You could also partake in one of the many programs offered by the Pascack Community Center. Nanuet's golf enthusiasts pass the winter shopping at the New York Golf Center, which was named one of the 100 best golf shops in the United States by Golf World Magazine.

Nanuet is home to just under 17,000 people in about 6,000 households as of the 2010 census. That means there are plenty of opportunities to get to know your neighbors. You are sure to find a friendly face when you are out at Nanuet's Monster Mini-Golf or picking up breakfast at the family owned and operated Bagel Bin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Nanuet?
In Nanuet, the median rent is $1,751 for a studio, $1,944 for a 1-bedroom, $2,316 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,986 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Nanuet, check out our monthly Nanuet Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Nanuet?
Some of the colleges located in the Nanuet area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and Barnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Nanuet?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nanuet from include New York, Bronx, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Hackensack.

