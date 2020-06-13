101 Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY

Nanuet Neighborhoods

North Nanuet: The North Nanuet area is made up of many small cul-de-sacs, creating mini-neighborhoods throughout this part of the city. There are also big sections of row houses and attached homes, making for a distinctive cityscape. Most of the real estate was built toward the end of the 20th century, so this section is comfortably mature without the problems that you find in older properties.

If you are looking for a studio apartment for rent, you will likely find just the right place in one of the many townhouses scattered among the single-family homes. You will also have luck if you prefer a condo for rent, as there are a number of these available as well.

East Nanuet: If your taste runs to high-rise apartment living or buildings with luxury apartments, the East Nanuet area is just right for you. Many residents stick around for long stretches of time, so you can look forward to developing solid relationships with your neighbors. Finding your Nanuet home can be challenging with so many people anxious to move to this city, but generally speaking, when you are in a time-crunch, you will have better luck in East Nanuet as compared to the rest of the city.

West Nanuet: The neighborhood of West Nanuet has lots of small apartment buildings with two or three units for rent. Typically, these range from studio apartments to two bedroom apartments. There are single-family rental homes in Nanuet's west neighborhood as well, usually on the medium to large side.

This section has easy access to public transportation, and many residents like to hop on a train to get where they need to go without traffic hassles. The downside to this area is the very low rate of vacancies. It is difficult to find an apartment in a hurry, so you may have to plan your move months in advance.