101 Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY📍
Just 19 miles north of Manhattan, the cozy city of Nanuet beckons those weary of the big city. Hailed by Money Magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in 2007 and 2011, Nanuet is popular with those who want access to big-city excitement without the high rent prices, crowds, traffic, and crime. And while Manhattan gets a ton of attention, Nanuet hasn't gone unnoticed in popular culture either. The 2011 film Young Adult was primarily filmed here, bringing Charlize Theron to town for an extended visit.
What could be more convenient than living at the intersection of the Gov. Thomas E. Dewey Thruway and the Palisades Interstate Parkway? Not a thing, in our opinion. For Nanuet residents, New York City is an easy trip to work, entertainment, and culture, but for daily living there are all of the perks that come with a small community.
Where you end up living in this community depends a little on what you can find available. Renting in some Nanuet neighborhoods requires patience and some time spent scouring listings. Be prepared to commit to that perfect place when you find it by having your deposit and all the regular renters' documents at the ready.
North Nanuet: The North Nanuet area is made up of many small cul-de-sacs, creating mini-neighborhoods throughout this part of the city. There are also big sections of row houses and attached homes, making for a distinctive cityscape. Most of the real estate was built toward the end of the 20th century, so this section is comfortably mature without the problems that you find in older properties.
If you are looking for a studio apartment for rent, you will likely find just the right place in one of the many townhouses scattered among the single-family homes. You will also have luck if you prefer a condo for rent, as there are a number of these available as well.
East Nanuet: If your taste runs to high-rise apartment living or buildings with luxury apartments, the East Nanuet area is just right for you. Many residents stick around for long stretches of time, so you can look forward to developing solid relationships with your neighbors. Finding your Nanuet home can be challenging with so many people anxious to move to this city, but generally speaking, when you are in a time-crunch, you will have better luck in East Nanuet as compared to the rest of the city.
West Nanuet: The neighborhood of West Nanuet has lots of small apartment buildings with two or three units for rent. Typically, these range from studio apartments to two bedroom apartments. There are single-family rental homes in Nanuet's west neighborhood as well, usually on the medium to large side.
This section has easy access to public transportation, and many residents like to hop on a train to get where they need to go without traffic hassles. The downside to this area is the very low rate of vacancies. It is difficult to find an apartment in a hurry, so you may have to plan your move months in advance.
Winters in Nanuet are cold but not frigid, and a light jacket does the trick throughout spring and fall. Summer weather is just right, averaging low 80s during the day, so you can enjoy all of the outdoor attractions Nanuet offers. While the city doesn't have a natural water view, the gorgeous Lake Nanuet Park has a man-made lake for swimmers -- water slide included -- and an assortment of ball fields.
Dining
A couple of food landmarks known throughout the northeast are located right in Nanuet. For the past 40 years, the Rockland Bakery has scented the air with fresh breads and pastries. Every bite is just-out-of-the-oven fresh, and many folks make stopping at the store a part of their daily routine.
The Nanuet Restaurant opened in the 1950s, and the pizza has made many best-of-New-York lists. When you get there, order the bacon-onion pie. You won't regret it.
Shopping
The old Nanuet Mall was recently replaced by a brand-new, state-of-the-art outdoor shopping center. The Shops at Nanuet features a long list of retailers, including Vera Bradley, Tiara Jewelers, and Lush. When it is time to recharge, shoppers enjoy delicious sit-down dining at Banchetto Feast and Bonefish Grill or a quick bite at the Corner Bakery Caf.
Fitness
There is no need to fear cold winter weather, because there are endless options to stay fit in Nanuet indoors. Title Boxing opened its first New York studio on Route 59, and there are a variety of martial arts, spin, yoga, and other fitness classes available. You might see your neighbors at the Fred Astaire Studio, mastering the art of salsa, swing, or hip-hop dance. You could also partake in one of the many programs offered by the Pascack Community Center. Nanuet's golf enthusiasts pass the winter shopping at the New York Golf Center, which was named one of the 100 best golf shops in the United States by Golf World Magazine.
Nanuet is home to just under 17,000 people in about 6,000 households as of the 2010 census. That means there are plenty of opportunities to get to know your neighbors. You are sure to find a friendly face when you are out at Nanuet's Monster Mini-Golf or picking up breakfast at the family owned and operated Bagel Bin.