180 Walcott Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This over sized rental is located just a few minutes ride from SI Expressway and Major shopping district. Short walk to a Bus station. There's hardwood floors throughout the house, good size private backyard and driveway. Garage is full size, but used for storage.



1-st Floor: Large Foyer, coat closet, 1/2 bath, pantry, garage access, large Family room/4-th bedroom with the backyard access.



2-nd Floor: all hardwood floors, Extra large Living room, Formal Dining room, Large Eat in Kitchen with the deck access, 2 really good size bedrooms, 3/4 bath, large and bright Master bedroom with 4 piece on-suite and great closet with organizer.



House is really oversized and in a great condition.!