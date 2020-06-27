All apartments in Staten Island
Staten Island, NY
180 Walcott Ave
180 Walcott Ave

180 Walcott Avenue · (917) 478-0260
Location

180 Walcott Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314
Willowbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This over sized rental is located just a few minutes ride from SI Expressway and Major shopping district. Short walk to a Bus station. There's hardwood floors throughout the house, good size private backyard and driveway. Garage is full size, but used for storage.

1-st Floor: Large Foyer, coat closet, 1/2 bath, pantry, garage access, large Family room/4-th bedroom with the backyard access.

2-nd Floor: all hardwood floors, Extra large Living room, Formal Dining room, Large Eat in Kitchen with the deck access, 2 really good size bedrooms, 3/4 bath, large and bright Master bedroom with 4 piece on-suite and great closet with organizer. 

House is really oversized and in a great condition.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Walcott Ave have any available units?
180 Walcott Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 180 Walcott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
180 Walcott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Walcott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 180 Walcott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 180 Walcott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 180 Walcott Ave offers parking.
Does 180 Walcott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Walcott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Walcott Ave have a pool?
No, 180 Walcott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 180 Walcott Ave have accessible units?
No, 180 Walcott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Walcott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Walcott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Walcott Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Walcott Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
