241 Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arden Heights
1 Unit Available
506 Jefferson Blvd
506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974 Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
460 Crystal Ave 2
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494 WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Elm Park
1 Unit Available
38 John Street
38 John Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,175
1115 sqft
FIDI one bedroom LOFT STUNNER! - Property Id: 270357 Call or text the office to apply: 646-504-4483 Date Available May 1 Listing Price $5,175 Layout Loft / 1 Bathroom Lease Term 12 months - 24 months Pet Policy Pets Allowed Laundry in

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
4000 Hylan Blvd
4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1850 sqft
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
884 Castleton Avenue
884 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Impeccable 2-3 Bedroom apartment located on second floor, above professional office. Apartment has been completely renovated, with new kitchen and bath as well as hardwood floors and French doors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Prince's Bay
1 Unit Available
245 Ashland Avenue
245 Ashland Ave, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
26100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AREA!!! DEAD END STREETExtra large duplex with 2 bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, large living room, seperate dining room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and large full bath.Washer/dryer included, hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
12 Laurel Avenue
12 Laurel Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
748 sqft
Step right into this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with over-sized back yard and a lovely porch overlooking a quiet street. Hardwood floors, laundry is located in the basement with newly updated boiler.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
456 Ingram Avenue
456 Ingram Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2570 sqft
20154H-BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY FULL HOUSE FOR RENT. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND WITH SINK. MASTER BEDROOM COMES WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH AND HUGE BALCONY.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
493 Amherst Avenue
493 Amherst Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2496 sqft
20165H-3 LARGE SIZE BEDROOMS W/PLENTY OF CLOSETS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER. VERY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. WALK TO HYLAN BLVD. EASY PARKING. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Springville
1 Unit Available
124 Rockne Street
124 Rockne Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors, washer dryer hook-ups, extra large living room, large deck with access to yard. Parking in driveway. Minutes away from Staten Island Mall and Express buses.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
17 Hickory Avenue
17 Hickory Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Welcome to this private four family home on a quiet street off Hylan Blvd. and near Steuben Street. This one bedroom unit is in the midst of a total renovation. It sits on the 2nd floor and just five steps up.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rosebank
1 Unit Available
1288 Bay Street
1288 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1508 sqft
19663H-Brand new house built in 2018. Unit 2 locates on the 2nd floor. Featuring 3 Large Size Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom. 1500 Building Sqft. In-unit washer & dryer. Hardwood floor. Central A/C and heat. Convenient to all. Must see!

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
309 Bryson Avenue
309 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3500 sqft
A must see !! Brand new construction, be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 1 bath with all brand new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops washer/dryer in unit, all hardwood floors. Lighting fixtures that are just beautiful in every room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Dorp
1 Unit Available
171 Reno Avenue
171 Reno Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2230 sqft
Bright and Airy 3 bedroom - 2nd floor apartment; renovated kitchen, freshly painted with oak floors throughout. No refrigerator, no dishwasher and no use of yard. Close to shopping and transportation.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
106 Bement Avenue
106 Bement Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
2nd floor/Attic- Brand new gut renovated 4 bed 2 Full baths apartment for rent close to transportation, restaurants and Richmond University Hospital. Beautiful tree lined block with plenty of parking.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Manor Heights
1 Unit Available
58 Graves Street
58 Graves Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1128 sqft
Oversized 3 bedroom apartment with washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors , professionally painted, custom kitchen cabinets. Close to transportation and shopping center.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Grasmere
1 Unit Available
75 Piedmont Ave
75 Piedmont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
990 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom apt in a detached high ranch house near VZN Bridge, SIUH, all local and express buses, shopping, schools, and famous S.I. boardwalk. Washer and dryer inclusive. Recently renovated, and painted. Hardwood floors all around.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Dorp Beach
1 Unit Available
67 Cedar Grove Avenue
67 Cedar Grove Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1693 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom/3 bath Home for rent. Hardwood floors, plenty of closets, Washer & Dryer hoop up and Parking. Balconies that offer beautiful ocean views. The master bedroom has its own private 3/4 bath.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
1492 Clove Rd
1492 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely stunning, newly built, second floor, 2 bedroom apartment. Located within a walking distance from supermarket and just steps away from SI Expressway for both directions. 3 min ride from VZ Bridge. Apartment has  a separate entrance.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
262 Lamoka Avenue
262 Lamoka Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
Spacious home for rent in Great Kills, don’t miss this opportunity. You’re never more than a short walk or drive away from anything you might want or need.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dongan Hills
1 Unit Available
5 Henry Place, #1
5 Henry Pl, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Beautiful New 3 Bedrooms, house built in 2018, All hard wood floors through out the rooms. 1st FL: Living room, Kitchen, Master bedroom with 3/4 bath, bedroom, bedroom, Full bathroom Basement: Full finished with family room, 3/4 bath, Garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Eltingville
1 Unit Available
4165 Richmond Ave, #2F
4165 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom newly renovated located on 2nd Floor. Wood Floor through out the entire apartment easy to clean and maintain. Kitchen with granite table and lots of cabinets. Bright and airy with high ceiling. Tenant only pays for electric.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Brighton
1 Unit Available
95 Taft Ave, #1
95 Taft Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
660 sqft
1st floor 3 bedroom apartment with 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, living room with galley kitchen and dining area, hardwood floors, steam radiator heat and shared yard. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets ok with owner approval.
City Guide for Staten Island, NY

"The news said that Staten Island is the 'Forgotten Borough' how can you forget over a half of million families. Shaolin Wu-Tang Worldwide..." - Tweet by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan

Locals may lament their home being referred to as "the forgotten borough," since the other four eat up a lot of attention, but Staten Island is definitely one of the "Fearsome Fivesome" of the great New York City. The island ranks as the third-largest borough in square mileage, but the smallest in population -- which is kind of mind-boggling, since it's home to about half a million people. But what's a borough, anyway? Basically, it's a city and a county at the same time. Several states have them but New York's version grew from a combination of the city and county governmental structures that were in place in the latter part of the 19th century. Staten Island lies in the southwest part of the city and is nearly surrounded by New Jersey, except for its northeast corner, which is linked to Brooklyn via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Staten Island is also close to Newark Liberty International Airport and sits at the mouth of the Hudson River as it flows into the Atlantic Ocean. With water views and legendary dining and entertainment options readily accessible, you may wonder why haven't started your search for apartments in Staten Island yet.

Having trouble with Craigslist Staten Island? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Staten Island, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Staten Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

