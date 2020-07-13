/
apartments with pool
351 Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
19 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
833 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Annadale
20 Allen Place 2 fl
20 Allen Place, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
SE Annadale, Large 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 305652 Second floor apartment, 2 bedroom with Dishwasher, Oven , Microwave, Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. All like new. Whirl pool bath, and covered terrace with windows.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
664 Bay Street
664 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3375 sqft
Looking for a Manhattan loft style open concept vibe for your next abode, then look no further. This 2 bedroom, full bath with laundry completely renovated with quality high end finishes is for you.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
12 Laurel Avenue
12 Laurel Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
748 sqft
Step right into this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with over-sized back yard and a lovely porch overlooking a quiet street. Hardwood floors, laundry is located in the basement with newly updated boiler.
Results within 1 mile of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
37 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
44 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
19 OBRIEN CT
19 O'brien Court, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and sun-filled top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment on a quiet street facing the bay.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
15 FREEDOM WAY
15 Freedom Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
HALF BROKER FEE PAID. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors & stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with outdoor terrace with an incredible NY view. Bay area windows offer plenty of natural light.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
202 SHEARWATER CT WEST
202 Shearwater Ct W, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
750 sqft
FOR RENT - Canalfront Condo with City Views! Lovely one bedroom, one bath located on Port Liberte's signature canal! Imagine sitting on your private balcony overlooking the scenic canal and city while enjoying your morning coffee.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
40 CONSTITUTION WAY
40 Constitution Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1175 sqft
This property has it all. Top floor corner condo for rent with NYC views and great light. Two bedrooms and two baths. Home has upgrades throughout.... Indoor parking included. Water and hot water included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
15 ENTERPRISE CT
15 Enterprise Ct, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Welcome to sought after Port Liberte! This is a great 2br/2bath corner unit that's 1510 sq foot in size w/south & west exposures, lots of light, large gourmet EIK w/cherry cabinets, S/S appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
5 SMIT CT
5 Smit Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Stanford model Townhouse located in the sought after gated community of Droyers Point.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
55 WILLOW ST
55 Willow Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1398 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex Unit in gated Society Hill II community. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. All windows face open area and located at center of the Society Hill Central AC & Heat.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
100 SHEARWATER CT EAST
100 East Shearwater Court, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT – This amazing one bedroom offers southern exposure with sunlight all day long! As you step into this home, you will be spellbound by the new oak flooring installed throughout. Living room will accommodate any sized sectional you desire.
