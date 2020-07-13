/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
149 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
833 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
Oakwood
24 Penn Avenue
24 Penn Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2546 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM WITH DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 2 BEDROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, AC UNITS. CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, SMALL DOGS WELCOME, TENANT PAYS OWN UTILITIES, ON STREET PARKING.
Great Kills
41 E. Stroud Avenue
41 East Stroud Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Pack your bags and move right into this newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath second floor apartment in Great Kills. Freshly painted, hardwood floors and new carpeting on the stairs that lead up to the apartment.
Prince's Bay
178 Foster Road
178 Foster Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2728 sqft
Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern
Elm Park
38 John Street
38 John Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,175
1115 sqft
FIDI one bedroom LOFT STUNNER! - Property Id: 270357 Call or text the office to apply: 646-504-4483 • Date Available May 1 • Listing Price $5,175 • Layout Loft / 1 Bathroom • Lease Term 12 months - 24 months • Pet Policy Pets Allowed •
Tompkinsville
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
New Brighton
95 Taft Ave, #1
95 Taft Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
660 sqft
1st floor 3 bedroom apartment with 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, living room with galley kitchen and dining area, hardwood floors, steam radiator heat and shared yard. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets ok with owner approval.
Tompkinsville
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Constable Hook
176 Broadway Apt 1
176 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice Junior 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Constable Hook
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,999
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
Lofts Two22 offers it all! Perfectly situated right at the Lightrail Station that links the growing cities of the Hudson River Waterfront, these luxury rentals feature 1 and 2 bedroom units with select units offering balconies or terrace space.
Constable Hook
21 WEST 7TH ST
21 West 7th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Renovated 3br apartment located downtown Bayonne just around the block from 8th st Lite Rail. This apartment has alot to offer. 1 car parking, use of back yard and hook up for washer in basement. Brand new kitchen appliances including refrigerator.
Constable Hook
8 EVERGREEN ST
8 Evergreen St, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 04/12/20 LUXURY DOUBLEX 4BR 2 BTHR, GRANITE KITCH H&A PARK - Property Id: 236756 LUXURY DOUBLEX 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, ,GRANITE KITCHEN,CENTRAL HEATING & AIR CONDITION, PARKING, WASHERS & DRAYR , ALL NJ & NY TRANSPORTATION AT THE CORNER
Constable Hook
68 GARRETSON AVE
68 Garretson Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
A sparkling 3 bedroom located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood. An apartment, but feels like a home as it comes complete with a backyard, parking, and basement storage use.
Constable Hook
265 BROADWAY
265 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Spacious renovated apartment with beautiful finishes and designer kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steal appliances.
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
825 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Constable Hook
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,765
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
